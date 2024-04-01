Speak about ‘Chinese occupation’ not what happened 50 yrs ago: Chidambaram on PM’s Katchatheevu Island attack

Launching a counter offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his brutal takedown of the party over Katchatheevu Island row, the Opposition Congress on Monday asked the PM to speak about the Chinese occupation of Indian land and not rake up a 50-year-old issue.

In a social media post on ‘X’, the senior Congress leader said, “Why is the PM raking up an issue that was settled in 1974? In 1974, the Indira Gandhi government, in order to help lakhs of Tamils, negotiated with Sri Lanka. Katchatheevu island was acknowledged as belonging to Sri Lanka. In return, 6 lakhs Tamils were allowed to come to India. The issue was closed 50 years ago.”

Referring to the 2020 India-China military standoff in Galwan Valley, the Congress leader alleged that ”the Chinese troops occupied 2,000 sq km of Indian territory” but the PM gave Beijing a clean chit.

“2,000 sq km of Indian territory has been occupied by Chinese troops. The PM says no Chinese troops are present in Indian territory and no part of Indian territory is in occupation of Chinese troops. You gave a clean chit to China,” he said.

Chidambaram further suggested the prime minister must speak about what happened in the last three years instead of raking up the issue of Katchatheevu Island which is 59 years old.

“He should talk about what has happened in the last 3 years instead of what happened 50 years ago. Chinese occupation is aggression. I would request the PM to speak about that,” he added.