Investors summit an opportunity to interact with industrialists: MP CM Dr Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has said that investor summits being held in different parts of the country provide an opportunity to communicate with industrialists and investors, solve their problems and share information about the schemes run by the state government to promote industrial activities.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav said that the state government’s effort is convince investors and industrialists from India and abroad to invest in Madhya Pradesh and engage in industrial activities.

Dr Yadav stated on Friday that Madhya Pradesh is developing rapidly on all fronts under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM said investor summits are being organized regularly at the regional level to promote industrial activities and investments in the state.

He pointed out that this would create more and more employment opportunities in the state.

He said investor summits become the basis of mutual dialogue, mutual trust, security and future prospects.

The CM claimed that the state has benefited in a big way from the Investors Summits held so far.

Dr Yadav informed that after Bengaluru, Mumbai and Coimbatore, the ‘Invest MP Interactive Session’ was organized in Kolkata on Friday.