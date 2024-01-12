Investing in J & K means strengthening India’s unity, integrity: Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday appealed to the captains of industry to liberally invest in the region, saying terrorism is taking its last breaths there despite Pakistan’s efforts to continue to create trouble.

He commended the people of J & K for their contribution in taking the region on the path of normalcy.

”Investments in Jammu and Kashmir means strengthening the unity and integrity of India,” Mr Sinha said at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) here.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were committed to the speedy development of J & K and they were taking every step in this direction. ”Things have changed in J & K after August 5, 2019 (when Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated) while we continue to tackle whatever challenges are there,” he added.

The LG said the state administration is trying to create a conducive environment in the region so that it can also contribute like other states in the country’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

He said connectivity between J & K and the rest of the country through rail, road and air has improved considerably in the last four years and there has been a dramatic increase in the number of tourists visiting the region. ” I invite everyone to consider investing in J & K…we will provide you with a conducive atmosphere and economic stability. We have the best infrastructure in J & K and complete transparency. Also, J & K provides you a good environment for work as well as for physical health,” he added.

Mr Sinha pointed out that J & K was the most searched destination on Google after Switzerland a few days back. ”The curiosity about J & K both within the country and abroad has increased considerably,” he added.

The LG pointed out that Jammu is the only city in the country which has different types of institutions, like an IIT, IIM, AIIMS and a central university. ”Be it Delhi, Mumbai or Ahmedabad, you don’t have educational institutions for all streams in one single city…Jammu is the only such city,” he said. The investors in J & K could also take advantage of this fact.