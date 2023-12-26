Intolerance hallmark of Kerala CM Vijayan: Leader of Opposition

Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan said on Tuesday that intolerance is the hallmark of state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and that his office is controlled by a coterie.

Speaking to media persons in Kozhikode, Satheesan said, “Intolerance is the CM’s hallmark. A person with political experience would not behave like this in the position he is holding. The Chief Minister’s Office is controlled by a cabal who are out of their minds. It is their arrogance and insolence that has turned Kerala into a land of riots.”

Satheesan said the decision to give good service entry to police officers on duty in Navakerala Sadas is a cruel mockery. “If the decision to give good service entry to the police officers who beat the Congress workers who protested against Nava Kerala Sadas is not withdrawn, the Congress will launch strong protests,” Satheesan said.

Taking a swipe at the CM, Satheesan said he (the CM) cannot go out in the sun if he sees his own shadow, he would get scared. “The chief minister cannot go out in the sun. If he sees his own shadow, he would get scared,” he said.

Criticising prime minister’s invitation to Church leaders on Christmas, he said the country witnessed the biggest attack on the Christian community this year.” Till November 30, 680 Christians have been attacked in India. The Sangh Parivar burned 254 churches to the ground. After all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the nerve to invite the Church leaders to his residence for Christmas celebrations,” he pointed out.