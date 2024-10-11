International Day for Girl Child celebrated under ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ banner

The Ministry of Women and Child Development led a 10-day nationwide celebration of the International Day for the Girl Child from October 2 to 11.

All states and Union territories organised this special 10-day programme under the banner of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’.

Across the country, states and UTs engaged communities and stakeholders in discussions about girls’ rights, enhancing understanding of the challenges they face, and promoting initiatives that support their education and empowerment.

Advertisement

Activities included plantation drives, felicitation of meritorious school-going girls, “Selfies with Daughters” campaigns, ‘Kanya Pujan’ ceremonies, health camps, seminars, and sports events, fostering active participation and creativity among girls.

On the occasion of International Girl Child Day, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi emphasised, “Empowering our girls is not just a responsibility; it is our vision for a brighter future. By recognising their rights and potential, we can pave the way for an equitable society where every girl thrives.”