INSV Tarini departs New Zealand for double-handed circumnavigation expedition

The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini set sail from Lyttelton Port, New Zealand today, marking the beginning of the third and longest leg of its historic circumnavigation journey. The vessel is now en route to Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands, covering a staggering distance of approximately 5,600 nautical miles (about 10,400 kilometers). This leg of the expedition will also take Tarini to its southernmost point, approximately 56 degrees South.

The INSV Tarini had arrived in Lyttelton on December 22, after completing the second leg of the double-handed circumnavigation, a groundbreaking expedition by two Indian Navy women officers, Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A. The voyage is symbolic of India’s growing maritime prowess and the increasing participation of women in global maritime exploration.

During their stay in Lyttelton, the crew received a warm welcome from the local community, including a traditional Maori greeting. The team also took time to carry out essential repairs and maintenance on the vessel, preparing for the challenging upcoming leg, which will see them navigating the treacherous Drake Passage and rounding Cape Horn before reaching the Falklands.

In addition to their preparations, its crew interacted with the Indian diaspora in Lyttelton and Christchurch. On January 2, the boat was open to the public, where many visitors, including Victoria Henstock, Councillor for the Christchurch City Council, came to learn about the vessel and its remarkable journey.

On Saturday, INSV Tarini was formally flagged off in a ceremony attended by a large gathering. The Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition, which began on October 2, from Goa, aims to circumnavigate the globe via the three Great Capes. After a 38-day sail across the Indian Ocean, the vessel stopped in Fremantle, Australia, before continuing on the second leg to Lyttelton, which took 28 days. The upcoming leg will involve sailing through some of the most demanding weather systems on the planet, with winds reaching up to 50-60 knots (90-110 km/h) as they cross the Southern Ocean.