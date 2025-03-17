Modi conveys to New Zealand PM concern over anti-India activities

Alluding to the anti-India activities of Khalistan elements in the Pacific island nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed to his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon New Delhi’s concern over such activities while asserting that the two countries are firmly opposed to the menace of terrorism.

”We are one in the fight against terrorism. Whether it is the March 15, 2019, Christchurch terrorist attack or the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attack, terrorism in any form is not acceptable to us. It is necessary to act against the accused in terror attacks,” he said at a joint press conference with the New Zealand PM after talks between them.

The PM said India and New Zealand will cooperate in the fight against terrorism, separatism and radicalism. ”In this regard, we expressed our concern over the anti-India activities of some unlawful elements in New Zealand. I am confident that we will continue to get the cooperation of the New Zealand Government against these unlawful elements,” he added.

Briefing the media after the meeting between the two PMs, Mr Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “About Khalistan, this was an issue that came up… We do alert our friends to the activities of anti-India elements in their countries and their abuse of freedom of speech and other democratic freedoms to glorify terrorism and to threaten attacks against our diplomats, our Parliament or our events in India.

“So these were also conveyed. The government of New Zealand has been receptive and has taken our concerns on board in the past as well,” he said.

The two countries signed seven MoUs, including one for cooperation in the field of defence, and made some key announcements like the launch of negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and an arrangement facilitating the mobility of professionals and skilled workers.

Modi said India and New Zealand support a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. ”We believe in the policy of development, not expansionism. We welcome New Zealand on joining the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative,” he added.

A joint statement issued by the two countries said the two PMs reaffirmed their shared desire to further strengthen the growing bilateral relationship which is anchored in shared democratic values and robust people-to-people ties.

”Both leaders recognised that there remains significant potential for further growth in the bilateral relationship and agreed to cooperate closely in diverse areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, education and research, science and technology, agri-tech, space, mobility of people and sports,” it added.

The two leaders reaffirmed the right of freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the seas in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They reaffirmed the need to pursue peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS.

They noted with satisfaction the strong connections between the people of the two countries, with Indian-origin people making up almost six percent of New Zealand’s population.

They appreciated the significant contribution of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand and their positive role in facilitating people-to-people ties between the two countries. Both leaders agreed on the significance of ensuring the safety and security of the Indian community, including students, in New Zealand, and of New Zealanders in India and visitors to India.

New Zealand welcomed India joining the Combined Maritimes Forces. Both leaders welcomed advancement in defence ties during New Zealand command of Command Task Force 150.

The two leaders appreciated the regular training exchanges of officers, including at Defence Colleges on reciprocal basis. Both sides agreed for enhanced capacity-building cooperation.

They acknowledged the importance of robust systems of traditional medicine in India and New Zealand, and welcomed discussions between experts, including science and research experts, on both sides to understand and explore possible areas of cooperation, including through sharing of information and best practices and visits of experts.

Both Leaders emphasised on the importance of an effective multilateral system, centered on a United Nations that is reflective of contemporary realities, as a key factor in tackling global challenges. The two sides stressed the need for UN reforms, including of the Security Council through expansion in its membership, to make it more representative, credible and effective.

New Zealand endorsed India’s candidature for permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council. The two sides agreed to explore the possibility of extending mutual support to each other’s candidatures at the multilateral fora.

They emphasised the importance of upholding the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime, and acknowledged the value of India joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group in context of predictability for India’s clean energy goals and its non-proliferation credentials.

Both Leaders reaffirmed their firm support for peace and stability in the Middle East and welcomed the agreement for the release of hostages and ceasefire of January 2025. They exchanged views on the war in Ukraine and expressed support for a just and lasting peace based on respect for international law, principles of the UN charter, and territorial integrity and sovereignty.