NZ beat Pakistan in 2nd ODI to take unassailable series lead

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 84 runs in the second ODI here at Seddon Park on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Mitchell Hay’s unbeaten 99 powered New Zealand to 292/8 in 50 overs. Later, a devastating fast-bowling display made Pakistan’s chase a mere formality, as they were bundled out for 208.

Advertisement

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bowl first, but the decision backfired as openers Rhys Mariu and Nick Kelly got New Zealand off to a flying start, racing past 50 within six overs.

Advertisement

Haris Rauf, however, brought Pakistan back into the contest, dismissing Kelly in the seventh over. Babar Azam then took a sharp catch to dismiss Mariu, reducing the hosts to 97/2 by the 15th over.

Then, left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem dismissed Daryl Mitchell and Henry Nicholls in quick succession, reducing the host to 135/4. But just when Pakistan appeared to seize control, Mitchell Hay and Muhammad Abbas stitched together a crucial 77-run partnership.

Abbas, who had impressed on debut, played a patient 52-ball 20, while Hay slowly shifted gears. Once Abbas fell, Hay unleashed a brutal assault in the final overs, smashing 49 runs off Mohammad Wasim Jr’s last three overs to propel New Zealand to 292/8.

For Pakistan, left-arm spinner Muqeem was the most successful and economical bowler, taking two wickets for 33 runs in 10 overs. Mohammad Wasim Jr, playing his first match on the tour, bagged two wickets for 78 runs in 10 overs.

Chasing 293, Pakistan suffered a collapse as New Zealand’s fast bowlers tore through their top order. Jacob Duffy and Will O’Rourke removed Abdullah Shafique (1), Babar Azam (1) , and Imam-ul-Haq (3) within the first six overs, leaving Pakistan reeling at 9/3. The onslaught continued as Ben Sears dismissed Rizwan (5) and Salman Ali Agha (9) cheaply, reducing the visitors to 32/5 inside 12 overs.

Pakistan’s troubles were further compounded when Haris Rauf had to return to the pavilion after being struck by a rising delivery from Will O’Rourke. His concussion replacement, Naseem Shah, scored his maiden ODI half-century (51 off 44), which included a 60-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Faheem (73 off 80).

Sears then dismissed Ashraf before Naseem’s knock ended when he edged to the keeper while attempting a wild slog.

New Zealand’s pace trio of O’Rourke (1/19), Duffy (3/35), and Sears (5/59) were clinical, setting the tone early and ensuring there was no way back for Pakistan.

Brief scores: New Zealand 292-8, 50 overs (Mitchell Hay 99 not out, Muhammad Abbas 41; Sufiyan Muqeem 2-33, Mohammad Wasim 2-78) beat Pakistan 208 all out in 41.2 overs (Faheem Ashraf 73, Naseem Shah 51; Ben Sears 5-59, Jacob Duffy 3-35)