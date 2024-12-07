Institutional service has ability to solve big problems of society and country: Modi

Noting that public service was equal to service to the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Service is that in which there is no sense of self and it gives direction to one’s spiritual journey and strengthens it over time.

Addressing the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav in Ahmedabad via video conferencing, he said when this service was done in an organised form with lakhs of workers as an institution, then amazing results were achieved.

He noted that such kind of institutional service had the potential to solve the major problems and eradicate many evils of the society and the country. Modi further said when lakhs of workers were connected with a common purpose, it would transform as a great strength of the country and society.

Emphasising that Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav was an important milestone in the journey of 50 years of service, the PM remarked that 50 years ago, the process of registering volunteers and connecting them to service work began which he said was a novel initiative.

He said it was pleasing to see that lakhs of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) workers were engaged in service with utmost devotion and dedication. Lauding it as a huge achievement for the organisation, he congratulated and extended his best wishes to BAPS.

Reciting the Sanskrit saying, ‘Seva Param Dharma’, meaning service is considered as the greatest religion, the Prime Minister remarked that these were not just words, but our life values and Service was placed much higher than devotion, faith and worship.”In our culture, Service has been considered the greatest religion,” he said.

The PM said, “Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav is a celebration of the humanitarian teachings of Bhagwan Swami Narayan.”

He added that it is the glory of those decades of service, which changed the lives of millions of people. Expressing happiness over his good fortune to have witnessed the service campaigns of BAPS at close quarters, Modi said he has had the opportunity to join them on multiple times like after the devastation caused by the earthquake in Bhuj, the reconstruction of Naranarayan Nagar village, the floods in Kerala, the pain of landslides in Uttarakhand and even during the recent disaster of a global pandemic Corona.

Lauding the Karyakars for standing besides people as a family and serving everyone with compassion, Modi said that everyone had witnessed how the BAPS temples were transformed into service centres during the Covid period.

The PM also narrated how the BAPS workers helped the Government and people who were evacuated from Ukraine to Poland when the hostilities of war increased in Ukraine. He lauded them for their swift organization of bringing together thousands of BAPS workers from all over Europe overnight and helping the large number of Indians who were reaching Poland.

Highlighting this power of organization of BAPS, Modi said their contribution in the interest of humanity at the global level was commendable.

Expressing his gratitude to all the BAPS workers on the occasion of Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav, the PM remarked that today BAPS workers were bringing about a change in the lives of crores of people through their tireless service across the world.

He urged all the Karyakars to take up a resolution and work with dedication. He urged them to work across a plethora of options like natural farming, spreading the feeling of unity in diversity, fight against drug abuse to protect the youth, reviving the rivers, or sustainable lifestyle to save the future of the earth.

The PM also urged them to prove the authenticity and impact of the vision of Mission LiFE that India had given to the whole world. He added they could also actively promote the campaigns like Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Fit India, Vocal for Local, Millets that accelerate India’s development.

Modi said the youth of India will give their ideas and prepare the outline of their contribution to fulfill the resolve of developed India during the ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue’ to be organised in January 2025. He urged all the young Karyakars to participate in it.