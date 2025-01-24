INS Tushil strengthens India-Namibia maritime ties with historic visit to Walvis Bay

INS Tushil, the Indian Navy’s stealth-guided missile frigate, made its first-ever visit to Walvis Bay, Namibia, following a successful patrol of the Gulf of Guinea.

This historic journey marked the frigate’s maiden voyage around the west coast of Africa, aimed at bolstering India-Namibia relations and enhancing maritime collaboration to address shared security challenges.

During its visit, INS Tushil took part in a range of professional, official, and recreational activities with the Namibian Navy.

Captain Peter Varghese, Commanding Officer of INS Tushil, met with Saara Ndapewoshali Mutondoka, Deputy Mayor of Walvis Bay, and Rear Admiral Junior Grade Eratus Lazarus, Commander of Naval Operations for the Namibian Navy.

A statement from the Naval spokesperson said that the visit fostered various forms of professional interaction, including operational planning, cross-ship visits, and expert exchanges on maritime issues.

In a spirit of camaraderie, the INS Tushil crew also participated in a friendly volleyball match and joined the Namibian Navy, Police personnel, and the staff of the Indian High Commission for a joint yoga session.

As part of its outreach initiative, the crew of INS Tushil opened the ship to local residents of Walvis Bay, offering them a chance to explore the capabilities of the Indian Navy’s advanced warship.

INS Tushil’s visit to Walvis Bay further strengthens the growing maritime cooperation between India and Namibia, underscoring the Indian Navy’s commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region, the statement read.