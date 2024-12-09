INS Tushil commissioned into Indian Navy

INS Tushil (F70), the latest multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia on Monday.

In his address, the defence minister described the commissioning as a proud testament to India’s growing maritime strength and a significant milestone in the long-standing friendship between India and Russia, which are bound together by shared values, mutual trust, and special and strategic privileged partnership.

He termed Russia’s support to India’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ as another important example of deep friendship between the two countries. “Made in India content is continuously increasing in many ships including INS Tushil. The ship is a big proof of the collaborative prowess of Russian and Indian industries. It exemplifies India’s journey towards technological excellence through jointmanship,” he added.

Advertisement

Highlighting the deep ties between the navies of India and Russia, Mr Singh stated that technical and operational collaboration is constantly touching new heights under the holistically growing relations between the two countries under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He reasserted the Indian Navy’s commitment to peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

“Our Navy has foiled the designs of piracy, arms and drug smugglers and non-state actors in various hotspots. From the Gulf of Oman to the Gulf of Aden, from Suez to Malacca & from Australia to Madagascar, the Indian Navy is playing the essential role of a net security provider in IOR. India, along with its friendly countries, believes in ensuring that maritime trade in the region remains safe and secure, thereby promoting unhindered trade across the sea,” he said.

Mr Singh added that, as a first responder, the Indian Navy is always prepared to provide quick and timely humanitarian assistance & disaster relief to its friends in the region.

Reiterating the Indian Navy’s commitment to realising the Prime Minister’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), he termed the vision as the backbone of India’s maritime policy, which aims to promote peace, stability and economic prosperity in IOR. “SAGAR is a symbol of India’s commitment towards collective security, maritime cooperation & sustainable development. In this commitment, we have always received Russia’s support,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi congratulated all those involved in the project, especially the shipyard workers and all Russian and Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers for their exceptional work, flawless integration of Indian systems with Russian systems and contribution to the quality capability upgrades achieved in this project.