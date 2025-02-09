INS Tushil strengthens India-Seychelles ties during historic West Africa voyage

In a significant step towards reinforcing India’s ties with Seychelles, the Indian Navy’s INS Tushil made a successful port call at Port Victoria, marking a milestone in its maiden passage around the West Coast of Africa. The ship was welcomed by officials from the High Commission of India (HCI) and representatives from the Indian Navy detachment stationed in the island nation.

During the port call, Captain Peter Varghese, Commanding Officer of INS Tushil, hosted prominent dignitaries, including Kartik Pande, the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles, and Major General Michael Rosette, Chief of Defence Forces of the Seychelles Defence Forces. The visit also included a demonstration of the NISHAR—MITRA Terminal, highlighting the evolving cooperation between the two nations.

Advertisement

India and Seychelles share a long history of close diplomatic and defence relations, dating back to Seychelles’ independence in 1976. A contingent from INS Nilgiri had participated in the country’s first Independence Day celebrations that year. This latest visit from INS Tushil further solidifies the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two nations, both of whom play key roles in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Advertisement

As part of India’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its relations in the Indian Ocean, the visit of INS Tushil is a testament to the growing strategic partnership between India and Seychelles, with a focus on defence cooperation, maritime security, and regional stability.

The port call is seen as a significant moment in advancing the bilateral relationship, fostering stronger people-to-people ties, and enhancing collaboration in the region’s shared security interests.