# India

INS Tushil Docks in Casablanca to Strengthen Naval Ties Between India and Morocco

In a bid to further strengthen the bilateral relations and naval cooperation between India and Morocco, the Indian Navy's warship, INS Tushil, arrived at Casablanca, Morocco.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | December 28, 2024 4:57 pm

Photo: SNS

In a bid to further strengthen the bilateral relations and naval cooperation between India and Morocco, the Indian Navy’s warship, INS Tushil, arrived at Casablanca, Morocco. A maritime nation with strategic coastlines along both the Mediterranean and Atlantic Oceans, Morocco shares a unique geographical position similar to India.

A statement from a Naval spokesperson said that this visit by INS Tushil aims to explore new opportunities for collaboration between the two navies. Over the past year, three Indian Navy ships—INS Tabar, Tarkash, and Sumedha—have visited Casablanca, significantly enhancing mutual trust and interoperability between the two forces.

During its two-day visit, the crew of INS Tushil will engage in professional interactions with personnel from the Royal Moroccan Navy, host senior officials and distinguished guests, and work to further deepen naval cooperation, diplomatic relations, and goodwill. The visit will culminate in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) at sea, aimed at improving interoperability and exchanging best practices between the navies.

INS Tushil, commissioned on 9th December 2024 in Russia, is commanded by Captain Peter Varghese and manned by a dedicated crew of 250 personnel. Following its visit to Morocco, the frigate will continue its journey towards its home port in Karwar, engaging in joint exercises with other friendly foreign navies as part of India’s broader maritime diplomacy efforts in the region.

