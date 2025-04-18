Measured Momentum

India’s latest inflation data has landed like a cool breeze in the sweltering summer of economic uncertainty. Retail inflation easing to 3.34 per cent in March ~ its slowest pace in over five years ~ is not just a statistical milestone. It signals a broader shift in the economic landscape, where falling food prices and subdued core inflation could empower the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to loosen monetary policy further. But while this downward trend opens a window for more rate cuts, it also places the RBI at a delicate crossroads between domestic stimulus and global caution. The sharp decline in food inflation to 2.69 per cent, driven notably by a 7 per cent fall in vegetable prices, is a striking reversal from the volatility that plagued much of the previous year.

The impact of this moderation will be most felt by the average Indian household, where food constitutes a large share of monthly expenses. Lower inflation translates to more purchasing power ~ an essential ingredient for reviving consumer sentiment. While inflation has cooled, consumer demand remains uneven across sectors. Rate cuts alone will not spark broad-based recovery ~ it must be paired with confidence-building measures, especially in rural and informal markets. Yet, this relief must be viewed in balance with the broader economic context.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and fuel components, remains sticky at around 4.1 per cent. This suggests that underlying price pressures from services and non-food goods persist, likely reflecting structural issues rather than seasonal fluctuations. Moreover, the RBI’s challenge is compounded by unpredictable global factors. The lingering threat of a US-China trade slowdown and uncertain weather patterns remain potential triggers for inflationary surprises.

While an above-average monsoon, as forecast, would be a boon for agricultural output and rural incomes, it is not a certainty. Food prices can spike again if there are any monsoon disruptions or supply chain bottlenecks. Still, with inflation currently well within the RBI’s comfort zone and GDP growth revised slightly downward to 6.5 per cent for the fiscal year, the case for further rate cuts is strong. Lower interest rates can provide much-needed fuel for credit growth, particularly for MSMEs and housing, and stimulate private investment that has remained sluggish despite government capital expenditure.

That said, the RBI must avoid the temptation to rely too heavily on rate cuts as a panacea. Monetary easing must be accompanied by fiscal prudence and structural reforms to improve the supply side of the economy. More importantly, the central bank must guard against being blindsided by imported inflation or commodity price shocks. The March inflation print is encouraging, but it’s not an all-clear signal. It gives the RBI space to manoeuver, but not to sprint. Policy must be calibrated, measured, and forward-looking. After all, in an interconnected world, even the calmest domestic waters can be stirred by storms from afar