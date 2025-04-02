Indian Navy’s warship INS Tarkash seizes 2500 kg narcotics

In a major narcotics bust, an Indian Navy ship intercepted and seized over 2500 kg of narcotics in the western Indian ocean. The drug haul includes 2386 kg of hashish and 121 kg of heroin which was found stored in different cargo holds and compartments onboard a dhow.

A statement from the naval spokesperson stated that INS Tarkash, deployed in the Western Indian Ocean, received multiple inputs from Indian Navy P8I aircraft, regarding suspicious vessels operating in the area.

The naval ship altered its course to intercept the vessels who were believed to be involved in illicit activities, including narcotics trafficking. A suspected Dhow was narrowed down following which a helicopter was launched from the ship to monitor its activities in the area.

A specialist boarding team, along with Marine Commandos, boarded the suspect vessel and conducted a thorough search, leading to the discovery of various sealed packets of narcotics. The suspicious Dhow was subsequently brought under the control of INS Tarkash, and the crew underwent comprehensive questioning regarding their modus operandi and the presence of other similar vessels in the area.