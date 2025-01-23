INS Sarvekshak completes major hydrographic survey in Mauritius

The INS Sarvekshak completed the final phase of the hydrographic survey of Mauritius covering an extensive area of over 25,000 sq. nautical miles. During a reception ceremony held onboard, Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, formally handed over the fair sheet of the hydrographic survey, along with newly prepared nautical charts and survey equipment to Dharambeer Gokhool, G.C.S.K. (Grand Commander of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean), the President of the Republic of Mauritius.

A statement from the Navy spokesperson said that the creation of a new nautical chart will enable Mauritius to develop its maritime infrastructure, resource management and coastal development planning. This event reflects enduring partnership between India and Mauritius in fostering maritime development and regional cooperation.

Advertisement

In addition to the operational commitment, the ship organised a joint India-Mauritius yoga session, bringing together its crew, personnel from the National Coast Guard, Mauritius and Indira Gandhi Centre for Indian Culture (IGCIC). Capt Tribhuvan Singh, Commanding Officer, INS Sarvekshak, called on Shakeel Ahmed Yousuf Abdul Razack Mohamed, Minister of Housing and Lands, Mauritius and discussed the details of survey operations undertaken by the Indian Navy.

Advertisement

The extant visit reaffirms continued commitment and wide-ranging partnership between the two countries in line with the vision of ‘SAGAR’ the statement read.