Tata.ev launches electric vehicle portfolio In Mauritius

Tata.ev, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has launched its electric vehicle portfolio in Mauritius, in collaboration with Allied Motors, it has been officially announced.

The EV portfolio comprises the Tiago.ev, Punch.ev and Nexon.ev , which are built on advanced high-voltage architectures.

Commenting on this development, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Head of International Business said, “We are thrilled to introduce our electric vehicle portfolio in Mauritius, marking our first international expansion beyond the SAARC region. With the government’s strong commitment to sustainable mobility, Mauritius holds strategic importance in our EV journey. As a pioneer of the EV revolution in India and a proven success in SAARC markets, TATA.ev is well-positioned to support the country’s transition to electric mobility. Our diverse range of EVs—spanning multiple body styles and battery options—combined with an unmatched ownership experience and the strong partnership of Allied Motors, sets the stage for a transformative shift in Mauritius’ automotive landscape.”

Allied Motors Mauritius Managing Director James Ngan said, “Our partnership with Tata.ev is a game-changer for Mauritius, bringing an exceptional range of electric vehicles to a country that is ready to embrace sustainable and innovative mobility solutions. The new TATA.ev portfolio offers a perfect combination of power, efficiency, and advanced technology, giving consumers access to world-class electric mobility. Backed by our extensive service and after-sales support, we assure customers of a seamless ownership experience. This is just the beginning, and we are excited about the positive impact these EVs will have in revolutionizing Mauritius’ automotive landscape.”

The Tiago.ev delivers a hassle-free, quick, and convenient EV driving experience. The Punch.ev redefines the compact SUV category with its blend of bold design and advanced technology, while the Nexon.ev delivers a real-world C75 range of 350-375 km. It is powered by a 106 kW motor, which produces 215 Nm of instant torque with an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in just 8.9 seconds.

Each of the vehicles comes with a manufacturer’s warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kms on battery and motor and 7 years or 150,000 kms on the vehicle. Furthermore, with every Tata.ev purchase, customers will receive a free 7.2 kW Home Charging Wall box and cable, facilitating seamless at-home charging.