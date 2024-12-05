Innovation is the spark that shapes Army’s futur :Gen Dwivedi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, emphasized the transformative power of innovation during his address at Inno-Yoddha, an Idea and Innovation Competition and Seminar organized by the Indian Army’s Design Bureau. “Recent conflicts have shown that innovation is not just a word; it is a mindset. It is the spark that drives progress and shapes the future,” he remarked, applauding the ingenuity displayed by participants.

Held annually, Inno-Yoddha serves as a platform to identify and promote in-house innovations that address operational, logistical, and training challenges faced by the Indian Army. This year, 75 innovations were shortlisted after a rigorous selection process from unit to command headquarters levels. Of these, 22 top innovations were showcased at the event and honored by the COAS. These selected projects will be advanced under the Army Design Bureau to meet the needs of field formations.

The Indian Army continues to face operational challenges shaped by diverse terrain, adverse weather, and evolving threats. To tackle these issues, troops in the field leverage their hands-on experience to devise practical, impactful solutions. “Behind each idea is a story of countless hours of thought, research, and testing – a testament to the determination of our soldiers to contribute to the force and the nation,” General Dwivedi stated, commending the hard work and dedication of the innovators.

The selected innovations undergo further refinement through Research and Development (R&D) and Design and Development (D&D) initiatives, facilitated by the Army Technology Board and Base Workshops. Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) are secured, and after successful standardization and ruggedization, the technologies are transferred to the private industry for mass production to meet the Army’s requirements.

In the last four years, Inno-Yoddha has led to 26 IPR filings and the successful completion of 21 innovations. Among these, three technologies have been transferred to private industry, including, Exploder by FC Tech, launched in June 2024, Agniastra by Red Kite Digital Tech, unveiled during the Army Commanders Conference in October 2024, and Vidyut Rakshak, transferred to IS Trading Company, marking another milestone in fostering innovation.