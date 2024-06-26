Initiate steps for welfare of transgender persons: NHRC to Odisha Govt

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Odisha Government to initiate steps for welfare of transgender persons, including provisions for education (especially vocational education), health, social security, financial independence and property rights.

In an order pronounced on Tuesday, the apex rights panel sought for the formulation of schemes for their welfare involving all stakeholders, and said the benefit of existing schemes be extended at ground level, with monitoring mechanisms.

The Rights panel passed the order after going through the responses of State authorities and a petition filed earlier by Human Rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy.

Tripathy had earlier petitioned the Commission highlighting the denial of social justice and social security welfare measures to the transgender communities.

The petition had cited the mishap near Puri Jagannath temple in which a transgender person died on 1 May, 2022.

The State Government denied the deceased family from ex-gratia coverage saying that the family is not entitled to get compensation.

In the wake of the government’s move, the petitioner in his rejoinder requested the NHRC for ensuring compensation and benefit of welfare schemes to the family members of the deceased and for taking steps for the welfare of transgender community in general.