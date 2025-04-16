Vandalizing of Biju Babu’s statue in Odisha triggers political storm

The vandalizing of a statue of former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik in Patnagarh town of Bolangir district has triggered widespread condemnation from the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Congress, Left parties as well as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The unsavory incident that hogged the spotlight on Tuesday as a mentally unstable man who reportedly set ablaze the statue was arrested by police. The vandalism occurred in the home constituency of Deputy Chief Minister K V Singhdeo.

The investigating police officials later said it was the “handiwork of a mentally deranged man. There is no other motive behind the burning of the late leader’s statue. No political link has been found and the vandalism was solely perpetrated by a mentally ill man”.

The BJD was quick to condemn the incident and stage protests in Bhubaneswar . The BJP government is out to try and erase the name of legendary Biju Patnaik. It deliberately shifted the Panchayati Raj Divas celebrations on 5 March as it coincided with Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary.

This is the third such incident of attack on the late leader’s statue in the recent past. In March, miscreants vandalized a statue of Biju Patnaik in the Mahanga area of Cuttack district. Furthermore, the colour of Biju Patnaik’s statue was also changed in Cuttack city last month. The Bolangir incident is the third such incident in the series since the BJP came to power in the state, alleged BJD leaders.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was quick to condemn the incident and call for stern action against the culprits. Such an act is despicable and will be sternly dealt with, he said in a statement.

The CM went on to note that the state government continues to pay due respect to Biju Babu and had observed Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary on 5 March. The State Government will also observe his death anniversary on 17 April, he added.

BJD MLA of Bolangir, Kalikesh Singh Deo accused the BJP of resorting to such distasteful politics in trying to undermine Biju Patnaik.

The BJP, however, denied any involvement. “This seems to be the work of a mentally disturbed individual. The BJP has no connection to this incident,” stated the BJP while adding that the state government has accorded utmost respect to Biju babu and all other legendary leaders and freedom fighters.