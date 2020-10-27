The 74th ‘Infantry Day’ to mark landing of the Indian Army in Srinagar on this day in 1947 to thwart attempts of the Pakistani troops and raiders to grab Kashmir was celebrated on Tuesday across the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with traditional solemnity and reverence.

Lieutenant General C Bansi Ponnappa, Chief of Staff, on behalf of Lieutenant General YK Joshi, Army Commander, Northern Command, laid wreath at Dhruva Shahid Smarak, Udhampur, and complimented all ranks and veterans of Infantry for their devotion to duty and indomitable spirit while working under trying and challenging conditions.

Lieutenant General PGK Menon, General Officer Commanding, of the Ladakh based ‘Fire and Fury’ Corps, laid a wreath at the War Memorial in Leh and paid homage to all the brave heroes, who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Indian Army celebrates 27th October every year as the ‘Infantry Day’, as it was on this day that the 1st Battalion of the SIKH Regiment landed at Srinagar airbase and displayed resoluteness and extraordinary courage to thwart the evil designs of the Pakistan Army who had invaded Kashmir with the help of tribal raiders.

The bold and gallant actions carried out by the Indian Infantry Battalions in the ensuing days ensured that the nefarious designs of Pakistan Army were forcefully defeated.

In the Ladakh Sector, Infantry battalions of the Indian Army have been part of every war fought in the Sector, bringing laurels to the Army and to the Nation. The saga of courage and sacrifice displayed during the battle of Rezang La in 1962 and more recently during Operation VIJAY in the Kargil Sector are testimonies to the spirit of sacrifice of the Indian Infantry soldier.

Of the 21 Param Vir Chakras awarded till date, seven PVCs were awarded to officers and men who fought in the Ladakh Sector, including three posthumous awards.

In his message, Lieutenant General Menon complimented the Infantrymen for their devotion to duty and indomitable spirit, while serving under trying and difficult conditions. He acknowledged their invaluable contribution in maintaining the sanctity of the nation’s borders in the Ladakh region, with fortitude and elan. He also called upon all ranks of the ‘Fire & Fury’ Corps to continue to draw inspiration from the heroic deeds of the bravehearts and always keep ‘Nation First’ in all their endeavours.