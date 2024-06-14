Indresh Kumar calls Lok Sabha poll results divine justice

RSS leader Indresh Kumar triggered a political controversy by accusing the BJP of arrogance and calling the Opposition INDIA bloc anti-Ram.

Speaking at the Ram Rath Ayodhya Yatra Darshan Poojan Samaroh in Kanota near Jaipur on Thursday, Indresh Kumar projected the outcome of the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections as divine retribution where both political entities paid for their indiscretion.

”Ram does justice to everyone. Just look at the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, those who did devotion to Ram, but gradually became arrogant. That party was declared the biggest party. The full rights, the power that they could get, God stopped that due to their arrogance.”

On the other hand, he said, those, who opposed Ram, were not given any power at all. ”He (Ram) did not give power to any of them. Together (INDIA Bloc) also did not become number one, they stayed at number two. Therefore, the justice of the Lord is not strange, it is true, it is very enjoyable.”

Kumar pointed out that the party with devotion though emerged as the biggest force, ended up at 241 for being arrogant while those who did not have faith in Ram, had disbelief, all of them together were stopped at 234. “This is the punishment for your lack of faith,” he claimed.

In the Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP got 240 seats on its own formed a government at the Centre in coalition with Janata Dal (United), Telugu Desam Party and Shiv Sena as its NDA partners with 293 of the 543 seats surpassing the 272 figure which is mandatory to form a government.

On the BJP losing the Ayodhya seat, Indresh Kumar said, ”One who worships Ram, then becomes arrogant, one who opposes Ram, he is bound to be ill-fated. Lallu Singh (BJP candidate from the constituency) had oppressed the people, then Ramji said that take rest for five years, we will see next time.”

Earlier on June 10, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in a veiled attack on the leadership of the BJP, said a true ‘sevak’ does not have arrogance and serves the people by maintaining ‘dignity’. He regretted that ‘decorum was not maintained’ during the campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a gathering of RSS trainees in Nagpur, Bhagwat has said, ”One who works following the decorum, feels proud, but does not get involved, does not get arrogant, only he deserves to be called a sevak in the true sense. He said that when there is an election, competition is necessary. During this, others have to be pushed back, but there is a limit to it. This competition should not be based on lies. ”

Expressing his concern over continuing violence in Manipur, the RSS chief has asked who was going to pay attention to the problem on the ground. He said it had to be dealt with on priority.