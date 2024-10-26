RSS endorses Yogi’s ” Batoge to Katoge” statement

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ( RSS) has supported Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath statement ‘If we divide, we will cut'( Batoge to Katoge).

Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale said in the press conference here on Saturday,” If the Hindu society does not remain united, then in today’s language if it gets divided then it may be cut.”

He said,” If we differentiate between forward and backward in the society, caste and language, we will be destroyed. Therefore unity is necessary. The unity of Hindu society is for public welfare and it will provide happiness to everyone. Forces are working to break Hindus and it is important to warn them”.

On a question if there a tussle going on between Sangh and BJP, Hosabale said,” We are a public organization. We have no dispute with anyone. We meet everyone from BJP, Congress, industrialists. We want that there should be no hatred in the society.”

He further said Hindu society should protect itself and stay organized.

Hosabale admitted that cases of conversion are coming from many places. Attacks have also taken place during Durga Puja and Ganesh immersion. Hindu society should protect itself and remain united.

Talking about the social services done by RSS , he said landslide occurred in Wayanad, Kerala. 1000 volunteers came to serve. Everyone, Hindu and Muslim, was helped equally. If Muslim people died then RSS workers did their cremation as per their religion.

When asked whst discussion was done on Bangladesh sitation and hondition of Hindus there, the RSS leader said,” In the context of Bangladesh, the Indian government helped all the societies. The Sangh also believed that the Hindu society should remain there. One should not run away, one should stand firm. If a Hindu is living there then they should be protected. People associated with the ideas of the Sangh are helping each other in Bangladesh also.”

Referring to the adverse effect on children due to OTT, he said ,” A law should be brought on OTT, like there is a censor board in films. The government should also consider this. Mobile phones have come into the hands of children. It is good to acquire knowledge, but they are not getting only knowledge. Things come to make the mind restless and have bad habits. There should be some control on this also. Children should be protected from this”.

Commenting on Shri Krishna’s birthplace case, he said,” Shri Krishna birthplace case is in the court. I hope the court resolves this issue quickly. Ayodhya issue resolved. It is not necessary to treat every case in the same way. Trust the court. Hindu society is raising its voice, we are with them.”