Indrani Mukerjea, a former media executive who was imprisoned in Mumbai’s Byculla jail over suspicion of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, has shared her side of the tale in light of a murder investigation that rocked India in the middle of the 2010s. In her memoir, “Unbroken: The Untold Story,” Mukerjea claims that Bora was more like her sister than her daughter.

“Stripping away the layers of sensationalism that surrounded me and revealing the raw truth of my experiences,” writes Mukerjea in her book.

Sheena Bora was an executive with the Mumbai Metro who went missing in 2015. Months later, the Mumbai Police detained Indrani Mukerjea, her ex-husband Peter Mukerjea, and her driver Shyamvar Pinturam Rai for allegedly kidnapping Sheena, killing her, and then setting her body on fire.

When Indrani writes in the book, “I am now at peace after Sheena was spotted at the Guwahati airport by my friend – Saveena. Her quick thinking helped us obtain the airport footage of Sheena because she is a lawyer herself”.

She continues, “After this information came to the fore, something shifted in me. While I was rotting in jail, the person I’m accused of killing was out and about. Why won’t she come forward directly? I’m not sure. I have no doubt that she is being held back by factors and demands. However, I’ve now been informed that Sheena is still alive twice.

“Another prisoner at Byculla Jail claimed to have seen Sheena in Kashmir when I was there. She was a “woman official of the government.” Through my attorney Sana (Raees Khan), I requested that the CBI look into this. Nothing happened. But once Saveena just spotted her, we knew we needed to hunt for her.

Sheena is still alive and active, according to Mukerjea. Mukerjea has, however, made similar assertion previously. She stated Sheena was still alive and residing in the US in 2015.