IndiGo flight 6E 2706 makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport after bomb threat

An IndiGo flight 6E 2706 operating on the Muscat – Kochi – Delhi route made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport following a bomb threat, said Lohit Matani, DCP Nagpur, on Tuesday.

Following the bomb threat, all the passengers were disembarked in Nagpur, and the bomb squad thoroughly checked the plane, but nothing suspicious was found.

“An IndiGo flight 6E 2706 from Muscat – Kochi – Delhi made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport after a bomb threat was received. All passengers have been deboarded, investigation is underway, nothing suspicious has been found so far,” the DCP Nagpur said.

According to reports, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) received a bomb threat at its official email ID. The mail stated that there is a bomb on the IndiGo flight, which had arrived from Muscat and departed for Delhi at 9.31 hrs with 157 passengers and six crew members on board.

The CIAL swiftly shared the threat with relevant authorities, following which the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened, and the flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport.