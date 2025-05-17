India’s pioneering yoga institute backs ‘Yoga Unplugged’: AYUSH Ministry

One of India’s oldest yoga institutes, Kaivalyadhama, has launched a new campaign to engage young people in mindful yoga.

As the world marks 10 years of International Yoga Day, the institute is backing “Yoga Unplugged” — an event aimed at drawing youth into the practice through modern, relatable formats.

Advertisement

As part of its “Yoga for Young Minds” campaign, the institute is offering free access to yoga routines through digital platforms like Yoginar, which streams guided sessions tailored for youth.

Advertisement

Kaivalyadhama, in collaboration with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), hosted a Yogotsav Countdown event in Maharashtra on Saturday, part of a series of lead-up activities celebrating 10 years of International Yoga Day.

The organisation aims to make yoga accessible to youth and students across the country, featuring innovative and engaging events, including Yoga Connect, a virtual global format which will host yoga experts from all over the world.

Established by Swami Kuvalayananda in 1924, Kaivalyadhama follows the undiluted principles of yoga, as described in the Yoga Sutras of Maharishi Patanjali. The revered yoga guru founded the institution to merge the tradition of yoga with science, making this ancient knowledge relevant and accessible to the world.

“More yoga institutions are expected to join the ‘Yoga Unplugged’ movement in the coming days, and their efforts are sure to motivate youth across the nation to be part of this transformative journey,” claimed the officials from the Ministry of Ayush.

Last Sunday, the Ministry announced the launch of a weekly yoga podcast, a move to bring the timeless wisdom of yoga to every household and encourage its adoption with modern lifestyle.

To mark the 10-anniversary of International Yoga Day, the AYUSH Ministry also unveiled ten signature events, including Yoga Sangam, Yoga Bandhan, Yoga Park, Yoga Samavesh, Yoga Prabhav, Yoga Connect, Harit Yoga, Yoga Unplugged, Yoga Mahakumbh, and Samyog.