India has reported 27,071 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total Covid-19 caseload to 98.84 lakhs, according to Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus caseload in India is 98,84,100 out of which active coronavirus caseload is 3,52,586 cases. The number of fresh cases recorded is 10.5 per cent less than the previous day, and active cases constitute 3.57 per cent of the total cases.

The number of deaths due to the virus stands at 1,43,355 with 336 new fatalities reported.

On the positive side, 93,88,159 patients recovered from the disease pushing the national recovery rate to 94.98 per cent.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and 70 lakh on October 11. The figure crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,45,66,990 samples have been tested up to December 13, with 8,55,157 such examinations being conducted on Sunday.

Kerala has once again reported the highest number of daily cases recorded at 4,698, thus taking the state’s total to 6,69,330. The state also reported 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported 3,717 Covid-19 cases taking the state’s total to 18,80,416 and 48,209 fatalities.

Delhi recorded 1,984 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing its tally to 6.07 lakh and fatalities crossed the 10,000 mark with 33 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The US hit a record 16 million COVID-19 cases on Saturday afternoon, with deaths closing in on the 300,000 mark.