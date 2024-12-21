India’s forest and tree cover up by 1,445 sq km

India’s forest and tree cover has increased by 1,445 square kilometers between 2021 and 2023, according to the biennial India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023 unveiled by Union Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav in Dehradun on Saturday.

The report highlights a rise of 156 sq km in forest cover and 1,289 sq km in tree cover outside forest areas. The states with the highest overall increases in forest and tree cover include Chhattisgarh (684 sq km), Uttar Pradesh (559 sq km), Odisha (559 sq km), and Rajasthan (394 sq km).

In terms of forest cover alone, Mizoram (242 sq km), Gujarat (180 sq km), and Odisha (152 sq km) recorded the most significant gains.

Madhya Pradesh leads the nation with the largest forest area at 77,073 sq km, followed by Arunachal Pradesh (65,882 sq km) and Chhattisgarh (55,812 sq km). Regarding the highest forest cover percentage relative to geographical area, Lakshadweep ranks first (91.33%), followed by Mizoram (85.34%) and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (81.62%).

India’s total mangrove cover stands at 4,992 sq km. Bamboo coverage increased by 5,227 sq km, now estimated at 154,670 sq km. Total forest and tree resources increased by 262 million cubic meters since 2021, with forests contributing 91 million cubic meters and non-forest areas adding 171 million cubic meters.

India’s forests now store an estimated 7,285.5 million tons of carbon, marking an increase of 81.5 million tons. India’s carbon sink has reached 2.29 billion tonnes of CO₂ equivalent since 2005, moving closer to its goal of 2.5–3.0 billion tonnes by 2030.

The report also states that 19 states and union territories have over 33% of their geographical area under forest cover, with eight states, including Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, exceeding 75%.

India’s sustained efforts to enhance its forest and tree cover reflect its commitment to environmental conservation and its targets under the Paris Agreement.