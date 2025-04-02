Ishaan Khatter craves to explore ‘untouched beauty’ of Northeastern part of the country

Actor Ishaan Khatter has shared his admiration for the Northeast, referring to it as the “untouched beauty” of the country.

The actor expressed his awe for the region’s natural landscapes, rich culture, and serene environment. Khatter, who has spent time exploring various parts of the Northeast, emphasized how its raw beauty and unspoiled charm make it one of India’s most remarkable yet often overlooked areas. Ishaan told IANS, “I actually went to Assam for the very first time. And unfortunately, didn’t get to spend too much time there. And it’s definitely on the agenda. It’s something I really want to do. I want to go to Meghalaya.”

Advertisement

“I want to travel in Assam a lot more and the Northeast in general. Let me just add to that answer. I really enjoyed my time in the Northeast. I think it’s like one of the untouched beauties of our country,” added Ishaan at the Magnum lounge at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Advertisement

The ‘Dhadak’ actor also reminisced about one of the best summer bike trips he had with his brother, Shahid Kapoor. When asked about his summer holiday memories with his brother, Ishaan responded, “I didn’t really get to enjoy many summer holidays as a family when I was younger.”

However, he did share some cherished memories of their riding trips.

“But some of the best trips that we have done have been the riding trips when I was a little older, bike riding trips and one of them was in a summery hot Italian landscape. That is my favorite memory,” Ishaan mentioned.

Interestingly, Ishaan Khatter strutted down the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025, flaunting the Myrah collection by Saaksha & Kinni. However, he took everyone by surprise when he removed his shirt, flaunting his toned physique and six-pack abs. Later, Ishaan even tossed his shirt aside and started dancing to the music.

Speaking about his ramp walk, the ‘Pippa’ actor said, “I try to have fun with it and it was a fun concept. I think it was a really good show, and I was really happy to be the only guy amongst these beautiful women who were killing it on stage.”