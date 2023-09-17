India’s first transgender OPD inaugurated at Delhi’s RML Hospital on PM’s birthday

India’s first transgender outpatient department was inaugurated at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in the national capital on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, on Sunday. The director of the RML Hospital, Dr Ajay Shukla, inaugurated the OPD at an event.

During the event, Dr Shukla emphasized the importance of providing equitable healthcare services to the transgender community. Addressing a gathering, he highlighted the challenges faced by transgender people when seeking medical care. He said, “Transgender individuals were facing numerous difficulties in accessing our hospital’s services.”

Dr Shukla said, “Their numbers in the hospital were negligible, largely due to discomfort and the fear of discrimination. Hence, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, we have initiated this special OPD dedicated to their healthcare needs.”

One of the key features of this initiative is the provision of a dedicated restroom facility for transgender patients within the hospital premises. This restroom has been designed to ensure that transgender individuals feel comfortable and do not face any difficulties during their visits to the hospital.

Transgender individuals present at the inauguration expressed their gratitude for this pioneering step. Members of the transgender community said they were overjoyed with this initiative. One of them said, “Today’s inauguration feels like a special gift to us on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Previously, we often hesitated to come to the hospital.”

In addition to the inauguration of the transgender OPD, the RML Hospital also organized a blood donation camp to mark Modi’s birthday.