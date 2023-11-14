Delhi’s RML Hospital to open special pollution OPD

After Diwali celebration Delhi’s air pollution deteriorating and people are gasping from fresh air, medical authorities of Lohia Hospital a government hospital in the city, have decided to establish a special Out-Patient Department (OPD) for pollution-related illnesses.

“We have decided that a special OPD will run for pollution-related illnesses where comprehensive care can be given to the patients and will include a multi-departmental clinic because pollution affects multiple organs,” said Dr Ajay Shukla, Director of RML Hospital.

He said that a special OPD has been made in view of the rising number of patients because of pollution.

“Five departments, including ENT, skin, respiratory tract, eye, and psychiatric departments, will be there. The OPD will run on Monday afternoons from 2 pm to 4 pm…Special OPD has been made as there is almost a 30% rise in the number of patients because of pollution,” he added.

Meanwhile, following the pollution review meeting with the officers of the Environment Department at the Delhi Secretariat, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the anti-pollution measures under GRAP IV regulations will remain enforced in Delhi until the next order of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Rai said, “Anti-pollution measures under GRAP IV regulations will remain enforced in Delhi until the next order of CAQM. Under this, BS-III petrol vehicles and BS-IV diesel vehicles will remain banned.”

Advertisement

“All trucks, except those carrying essential goods and connected to essential services and CNG and electric trucks, will not be allowed to enter Delhi,” Rai added.

The Environment Minister also spoke about the bursting of firecrackers in Delhi on Diwali and said, “There is a ban on the production, storage, and sale of firecrackers in Delhi. The firecrackers were brought to Delhi from UP and Haryana. The police of Delhi, Haryana, and UP are under the control of the BJP, and no common man can easily supply the firecrackers amid the monitoring of these three police forces. Some specific people have done this.”