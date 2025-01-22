India’s first Silicon Carbide semiconductor manufacturing facility gets Odisha Cabinet’s nod

The Odisha Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Wednesday approved a customized incentive package for RIR Power Electronics Limited (RIR) to establish India’s first Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductor manufacturing facility in Bhubaneswar with a total investment of Rs 618.60 crore.

The project will be implemented in two phases. The ground breaking ceremony for the manufacturing facility was held on 7 September, 2024 at the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) Park in Infovalley, Bhubaneswar. The facility will focus on SIC-based devices, catering to electric vehicles (EV5), renewable energy, railways and defense and is expected to create 750 jobs.

It will be India’s first compound semiconductor fab, significantly enhancing domestic manufacturing capabilities with high-value processes like epitaxial layer deposition and packaging.

RIR is India’s sole manufacturer of silicon-based power devices, serving clients like BHEL, ABB, and Indian Railways.

This project is poised to position Odisha as a leader in India’s semiconductor ecosystem, driving industrial growth, local supply chain development and skilling opportunities, the Chief Minister Minister later said addressing media persons.