India’s famed Khurja pottery gets a digital makeover

Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank), under its Grassroots Initiatives for Development (GRID) programme, has engaged with Khurja Pottery Manufacturers Association (KPMA) to establish a 3D Design Studio.

Earlier this year, the Bank organised a design development workshop for 25 master artisans, in association with National Institute of Design, working in this sector in Khurja.

The objective of the programme is to empower local pottery makers and artisans in Khurja with advanced design skills and technologies for making their products globally competitive.

Khurja boasts over 300 manufacturing units engaged in tableware crockery and technical ceramics, that provide employment to more than 30,000 skilled and unskilled workers.

The design studio was inaugurated today at Khurja, by Harsha Bangari, Managing Director, India Exim Bank.

The 3D design studio offers several benefits to the 250+ local pottery units who are members of KPMA, by providing access to state-of-the-art technology and expert guidance.

The studio will empower them to experiment with new designs, reduce production costs, and improve the overall quality of their products.