India’s coronavirus tally rose to 5,66,840 on Tuesday which includes 2,15,125 active cases and 3,34,821 recovered cases. The death toll due to the virus has reached 16,893 according to data released by ministry of health.

In the last 24 hours 18,522 cases of coronavirus have been reported. The ministry of health says total 2,10,292 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday.

Parts of the country are set to remain under lockdown as the government announced the second phase of gradual emergence from restrictions amid rising number of cases. While lockdown will stay containment zones, the other areas will have certain relaxations in terms of night curfew and people’s presence in shops.

Gloablly 10,278,458 people have been infected with virus while 504,936 have died due to it according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The World Health Organization is sending a team to China next week to search for the origin of the virus that sparked the global pandemic. The WHO has been pressing China since early May to invite in its experts to help investigate the animal origins of the coronavirus, reports The Guardian.

“We can fight the virus better when we know everything about the virus, including how it started,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

Tedros also said that the pandemic had brought out the best and worst in humanity, citing acts of kindness and solidarity, but also misinformation and the politicisation of the virus. Unless international unity replaces fractious division, “the worst is yet to come. I’m sorry to say that,” he said.