India’s bio economy projected to reach USD 300 bn by 2030: Jitendra

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the country’s biotechnology sector has experienced extraordinary growth, skyrocketing from a USD 10 billion industry in 2014 to over USD 130 billion in 2024, with projections to reach USD 300 billion by 2030.

In an exclusive interview to Doordarshan News, he exuded confidence that the year 2025 will witness India assuming a critical role in Global Biotechnology revolution and that India’s 1st Biotechnology policy- BIO-E3 brought by Modi Govt 3.0 has already paved the way for it.

Pointing out that , “India is not only a leader in biotechnology but is now at the center of a global biotech boom, which will foster innovation, create jobs, and strengthen environmental commitments,” the Minister highlighted India’s significant strides in biotechnology and the nation’s growing global leadership in Biotechnology.

Reflecting on the past decade of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he emphasized the pivotal role of biotechnology in India’s future, particularly as the country continues to embrace innovation, technology-based interventions, and startups.

“Prime Minister Modi’s vision has consistently prioritized innovation and technological advancement, driving India’s evolution into a global biotechnology powerhouse,” he said. . He added that biotechnology is poised to be at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with India playing a central role.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the newly launched BIO-E3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Employment, and Environment) Policy, which was recently approved by the Union Cabinet under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. This forward-thinking policy marks a significant milestone for India’s biotechnology sector, reinforcing its potential to shape the country’s economy, employment landscape, and environmental sustainability in the years to come.

The Minister also underscored the fact that India currently accounts for 60% of global vaccine production and is home to the second-largest number of USFDA-approved manufacturing plants outside the United States. With growing investment opportunities across sectors such as Bio-Pharma, Bio-Agri, Bio-Industrial, Bio-Energy, Bio-Services, and Med-Tech, India is emerging as a global leader in biotechnology.

He compared the ongoing “Bio-revolution” in India to the IT revolution driven by the West, highlighting that the country’s rich natural and biodiversity resources are key to its biotechnology success. He also praised the efforts of Indian startups leveraging biotechnology to create innovative solutions such as non-human milk and other sustainable products.

The Union Minister recalled the launch of the Mission Suraksha initiative, which led to the development of indigenous DNA-based vaccines and the world’s largest vaccination drive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2024, India’s biotechnology sector has also seen notable achievements, such as the development of the world’s first HPV vaccine and the breakthrough creation of the indigenous antibiotic ‘Nafithromycin,’ which has proven effective in treating respiratory diseases. Furthermore, the Department of Biotechnology has successfully developed a gene therapy experiment for Haemophilia.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also commended the collaboration between 14 institutes that had previously operated in silos, emphasizing the importance of a “whole of Science, whole of Government, and whole of Nation” approach. He highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the Deep Sea Mission, which Prime Minister Modi has referenced on multiple occasions, and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (NRF), which was passed in 2024 and is set to foster innovation with a 60% contribution from the private sector. In 2024, the Indian government has already sanctioned 1000 crores to further accelerate innovation in biotechnology.

As Dr. Jitendra Singh concluded, “In the past, India would often take cues from other countries in terms of technology and innovation. Today, times have changed. Other countries are now looking to India for guidance and inspiration. India is proud to be leading the way, particularly in areas such as quantum technology, where the country is making significant strides with the Quantum Mission.”