Indianness and Sanatan have the power to unite all: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, said that Indianness and Sanatan have the power to unite all. He added that a secure nation ensures the security of religion and individuals, emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of dedicating every action to the nation.

CM Yogi urged everyone to prioritize national interests, transcending personal, social, or religious boundaries, while staying connected to India’s Vedic and spiritual traditions rooted in Sanatan Dharma.

CM Yogi made these remarks during the centenary celebrations of the Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj at Swarved Mahamandir Dham. The event also featured the 25,000 Kundiya Swarved Gyan Mahayagya, which attracted lakhs of devotees and participants. CM Yogi commended the smooth arrangements made for the grand celebration.

The Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj, founded by Sadguru Sadafal Dev Maharaj in 1924, is celebrating its centenary this year. CM Yogi, reflected on his contributions and spiritual vision, noting that Sadguru Sadafal Dev Maharaj was born in 1888 in a small village in Ballia and dedicated his life to promoting yoga and spiritual practices.

CM Yogi further highlighted that Sadguru Sadafal Dev Ji Maharaj composed ‘Swarved’ in Uttarakhand, a practice that continues to thrive today. “A true yogi and saint cannot remain idle,” CM Yogi said, emphasizing the role of spiritual traditions in fostering nationalism and social service. He credited Acharya Swatantra Dev Ji Maharaj and Vigyan Dev Ji Maharaj for continuing this legacy and leading campaigns to spread awareness.

CM Yogi praised PM Modi for transforming his parliamentary constituency, Kashi, over the last 10 years. “Kashi Vishwanath Dham, now recognized as the world’s largest bathing ghat Namo Ghat, has also been equipped with a helipad, allowing large events to take place. The ghats of Kashi have been renovated and now present a grand and majestic form”, he remarked.

The Chief Minister noted that since 2014, road, rail, and air connectivity in Kashi has improved by 100 times, and waterways connecting Kashi to Haldia have expanded travel opportunities. Kashi has now emerged as a prominent pilgrimage destination, witnessing remarkable development in sectors such as health and education.

CM Yogi acknowledged that under PM Modi’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh is witnessing unprecedented growth, symbolizing the vision of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.

He further stressed that “good leadership brings about positive outcomes” while combining heritage respect with public welfare initiatives. Speaking about PM Modi’s role in promoting yoga globally, CM Yogi highlighted that over 175 countries now participate in yoga practices, following the Prime Minister’s declaration of 21 June as World Yoga Day.

He also praised PM Modi’s efforts in making the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj recognized as an intangible cultural heritage and in the successful installation of Lord Shri Ramlala’s divine temple in Ayodhya on 22 January 2024.

Yogi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this ceremony on December 18, 2023 during the Shatabdi Mahotsav. On this occasion, PM Modi inaugurated the Swarved Mahamandir and commended the works of the Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj and the Swarved Mahamandir Trust. CM Yogi mentioned that similar programs had been celebrated in 2021 under the Prime Minister’s guidance.

Acharya Swatantra Dev Ji Maharaj, Swatantra Pravar Vigyan Dev Ji Maharaj, and Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar were present at the event.