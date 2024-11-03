Indian Railways running 145 extra special trains for Chhath Puja

Indian Railways has said a total of 145 extra special trains are being run from November 2 to 8 to ensure the safe travel of passengers to their hometowns on the occasion of the upcoming Chhath Puja.

“On the occasion of Chhath Puja and Bhai Dooj and other festivals, special arrangements have been made by Indian Railways at important stations,” an official said.

The Indian Railways is running around 20 festival special trains on Sunday from Delhi-NCR to different parts of the country to clear extra rush of passengers during the ongoing festive season.

These include special trains to cities like Patna, Katra, Muzaffarpur, Balia, Barauni and Kamakhya.

About 7,500 special trains are being run by Indian Railways this year, compared to 4,500 special trains last year.

“On 2 November 2024, Railways ran more than 168 special trains. A total of 188 special trains are being run today,” the official further said.

Earlier on Friday, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a record 7,435 special trains are being run for the ease of the passengers and 150 additional special trains will be scheduled to run if required.

He was at New Delhi railway station to oversee the arrangements made for the travelling of passengers during the festive season.

Vaishnaw further informed that 51 lakh people have already travelled on special trains till October 31. As the festivities conclude, the Indian Railways is making arrangements to manage the return of the commuters, he said, adding that 150 more special trains will run if needed.

“Good arrangements have been made. A big holding area has been set up. Methodical arrangements have been made for the proper movement of passengers. A record 7435 special trains are being run. Last year the number was 4500 which in itself was a record,” he said.

“Till 31 October, 51 lakh people travelled on special trains… After the festivities conclude, arrangements are in place to manage the return traffic. Elaborate arrangements have been made at all major railway stations. The passengers liked the arrangements. I would like to thank them for their cooperation with Railway staff and RPF. In addition to 7435 special trains, 150 more special trains will be run if needed,” the Union Railways Minister said.