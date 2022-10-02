Indian Railways records best September Monthly freight loading

Indian railways have recorded best September Monthly freight loading of 115.80 MT in Sep’22. The incremental loading in the month of September has been 9.7 MT i.e., a growth of 9.15% over the previous best September figures achieved in 2021.

With this, Indian Railways has had 25 straight months of best monthly freight loading, stated Ministry of Railways in a press statement.

It further stated that the Railways has achieved an incremental loading of 6.8 MT in Coal, followed by 1.2 in Iron Ore and 1.22 MT in Balance other goods, 0.4 MT in Cement & Clinker and 0.3 MT in Fertilizers.

Increase in automobile loading has been another highlight of Freight Business in FY 2022-23 and 2712 rakes have been loaded in FY 2022-23 till September as compared to 1575 rakes during the same period of last year i.e., a growth of 72.2 %.

The cumulative freight loading from 1st April’2022 to 30th September’2022 has been 736.68 MT as against 668.86 MT achieved in 2021-22 i.e. an incremental loading of 67.83 MT, with a growth of 10.14 % over same period last year.

The freight NTKMs (Net tonne kilometers) has increased from 63.43 Billion in September ’21 to 69.97 Billion in September’22 registering a growth of 10.3 %. The cumulative NTKMs in the first half of the year have also grown by 17.1%.

“The sustained efforts of Indian Railways to increase the supply of Coal to Powerhouses, in close coordination with Ministries of Power and Coal, has again been one of the key features of the freight performance in the month of September,” stated the Ministry.

The loading of Coal (both domestic and imported) to Power Houses increased by 6.2 MT in September, with 42.00 MT of Coal being moved to Powerhouses as against 35.8 MT last year, i.e. a growth of 17.3%.

Cumulatively, in the first half of the year, IR has loaded more than 64.53 MT of extra coal to Power Houses as compared to the same period of last year, with a growth of more than 29.3%.