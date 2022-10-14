Indian passenger arrested with 16 kg of smuggled gold at Mumbai airport

An Indian passenger has been arrested with 16 kilograms of smuggled gold at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by the officials of Mumbai Airport Customs. The seized gold was valued at Rs. 8.4 Crores in the international market.

According to an official of Customs, the said passenger was intercepted for checking at the Mumbai airport, on the basis of intelligence input, after he arrived from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

During the personal search of the passenger, 16 gold bars (each of 1 kg) were recovered, concealed in a specially designed belt with multiple pockets wrapped around his waist.

The Customs team seized the recovered gold under Customs Act and arrested the accused. Further probe is on.