Indian Navy’s second multi-purpose vessel ‘Utkarsh’ launched

The second of the two multi-purpose vessels being constructed by L&T Shipyard for the Indian Navy was at L&T’s Kattupalli facility in Chennai.

The ceremony was attended by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice Admiral B. Sivakumar, Controller of Warship Production & Acquisition, and other senior officials from the Indian Navy and L&T.

In keeping with maritime traditions, the vessel was launched by Dr. Smt. Sushmita Misra Singh, spouse of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The new vessel has been named ‘Utkarsh’, a name that signifies ‘Superior in Conduct’—reflecting the multi-dimensional role envisioned for the ship.

The contract for the two Multi-Purpose Vessels was signed between the Ministry of Defence and L&T Shipyard on March 25, 2022. These vessels, each 106 meters in length, are designed to perform a wide range of tasks, including towing ships, launching and recovering targets, operating unmanned autonomous vehicles, and serving as a platform for trials of various indigenous weapons and sensors under development.

The ships are designed to achieve a maximum speed of 15 knots.

The launch of ‘Utkarsh’ is a significant milestone in the Indian Navy’s ongoing efforts to enhance indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The successful construction of the vessel by a private Indian shipyard aligns with the Government of India’s vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and the Make in India initiative, showcasing the nation’s growing self-sufficiency in defense production.