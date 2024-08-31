Indian Navy’s operational level discussions held at Kochi

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, presided over Indian Navy’s operational level discussions conducted at Kochi from August 27-30.

The Commanders-in-Chief, senior leadership from the Indian Navy, sister Services, HQIDS and Coast Guard participated in the discussions.

“During the four-day intense deliberations, IN operational concepts and responses to various operational scenarios with tri-services synergy and coordination with Coast Guard and other maritime agencies were critically analysed,” the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The discussions also focused on the developments in warfare, identifying areas for greater synergy in joint efforts, key technological support requirements, operational logistics and optimising manpower resources to tackle emerging maritime challenges.