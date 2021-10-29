Indian Navy’s 7th P1135.6 class frigate launched in Russia

The seventh frigate of P1135.6 class for the Indian Navy was launched at Yantar shipyard in Russia’s Kaliningrad on Thursday in the presence of the Indian Ambassador to Russia D Bala Venkatesh Varma, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today.

During the launch ceremony, the ship was formally named “Tushil”, which means protector shield in Sanskrit.

The Indian and Russian governments had in October 2016 signed an agreement to construct four additional P1135.6 class ships – two each in Russia and India.

These ships feature “stealth technology” in terms of low radar and underwater noise signatures.

“These ships are being equipped with major Indian supplied equipment such as surface to surface missiles, sonar system, surface surveillance radar, communication suite and anti-submarine warfare system along with Russian surface to air missiles and gun mounts,” the MoD said.

The construction of these ships is based on the Indian Navy’s specific requirements to meet the entire spectrum of naval warfare in all three dimensions of Air, Surface and Sub-surface. The ships with a potent combination of state-of-art Indian and Russian Weapons and Sensors are equipped to operate in Littoral and Blue waters, both as a single unit and as consort in a naval task force.