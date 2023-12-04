Indian Navy to name its ranks in line with our traditions: PM

Emphasising that India is moving forward by abandoning the mentality of slavery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the Indian Navy is now going to name its ranks in line with Indian traditions.

He also emphasised strengthening ‘Nari Shakti’ in the armed forces and congratulated the Indian Navy on the appointment of India’s first woman commanding officer in a naval ship.

The PM was speaking at a programme marking ‘Navy Day 2023’ celebrations at Sindhudurg. He also witnessed the ‘Operational Demonstrations’ by Indian Navy’s ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from Tarkarli beach, Sindhudurg.

Mr Modi said it is a moment of unprecedented pride to celebrate Navy Day from the victorious land of Sindhudurg. “The Sindhudurg Fort instills a feeling of pride in every citizen of India,” he said as he underlined Shivaji Maharaj’s foresight in recognising the importance of naval capabilities for any nation.

He said that the trust of 140 crore Indians is the country’s biggest strength as it sets big goals and works to achieve them with full determination. A glimpse of positive outcomes of unity of resolutions, emotions and aspirations is visible as people of diverse states are being driven by the spirit of ‘nation first’.

“Today, the country has taken inspiration from history and is busy preparing a roadmap for a bright future. People have pledged to move forward in every field by defeating the politics of negativity. This pledge will take us towards a developed India,” he added.

Reflecting on India’s widespread history, the PM emphasised that it is not about slavery, defeats and disappointments alone, but also includes the glorious chapters of India’s victories, courage, knowledge and science, art and creative skills, and India’s maritime capabilities.

Lamenting that it was the maritime power of India that first came under attack by foreign powers, he said India which was famous for making boats and ships, lost control of the sea and thereby lost strategic-economic strength.

As India is moving towards development, Mr Modi emphasised regaining the lost glory and highlighted the government’s unprecedented impetus to the Blue Economy.

He mentioned the port-led development under ‘Sagarmala’ and said that India is moving towards harnessing the full potential of its oceans under the ‘Maritime Vision’.

He informed that the government has made new rules to promote merchant shipping, leading to the number of seafarers increasing by more than 140 per cent in the last nine years.