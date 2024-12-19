Indian Navy orders inquiry into fatal ferry collision near Mumbai, search on for 2 missing passengers

The Indian Navy has initiated a Board of Inquiry into the collision between a naval craft and the passenger ferry ‘Neel Kamal’ near Karanja, Mumbai, on Wednesday afternoon.

The ferry was transporting passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island when the incident occurred.

Thirteen individuals, including a Navy personnel and two contractual naval employees, lost their lives in the tragic collision. Search efforts are ongoing for two missing passengers, identified as 43-year-old Hansraj Bhati and seven-year-old Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan.

On Thursday, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and extended wishes for the swift recovery of the injured. A Navy spokesperson confirmed that Search and Rescue (SAR) operations are being conducted by eight Navy vessels, a naval helicopter, and a Coast Guard ship. These efforts have continued relentlessly throughout the night of December 18-19, 2024, in the vicinity of the accident site.

The Navy’s Board of Inquiry will examine the circumstances surrounding the collision to establish the facts of the case.