Indian mission in Bangladesh remains functional, non-essential staff returns

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka remained functional while non-essential staffers at the mission are voluntarily returning to India on commercial flights along with their families, sources said on Wednesday.

”The High Commission is functional and all Indian diplomats continue to remain in Dhaka,” sources said, adding the return of non-essential staff has taken place on a voluntary basis.

This comes two days after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh’s prime minister and fled to India amid nationwide protests against her Awami League-led government.

Advertisement

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has already issued an advisory asking the Indian community and students to avoid local travel and minimise their movement outside their living premises.

Besides the high commission, India has assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that the situation in Bangladesh is still evolving and India is in touch with its citizens there to ensure their safety.