Bangladesh crisis: Non-essential staff, families repatriated from Indian High Commission in Dhaka

Amid violence and reports of attacks against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, non-essential staff and families from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka have been repatriated to India via commercial flights, reported news agency ANI.

However, all diplomats remain at their posts, ensuring that the High Commission continues to function despite the ongoing crisis, the agency said.

Last night, Air India operated a special charter flight from Dhaka to Delhi. The flight, which was arranged on short notice despite significant infrastructure challenges at Dhaka Airport, successfully carried 199 passengers and six infants to safety.

Advertisement

Bangladesh has plunged into turmoil following the shock resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Violent protests, which initially erupted over a student-led movement against government quotas, intensified and forced Hasina to flee the country. She sought refuge in India as hundreds of thousands of protesters marched towards ‘Ganabhaban’, the official residence of the Prime Minister.

In the wake of Hasina’s departure, the Bangladeshi Army announced the formation of an interim government, and the President dissolved Parliament. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, a vocal critic of Hasina, has been appointed as the head of this interim government. The appointment was officially announced by Bangladesh President’s Press Secretary, Joynal Abedin.

However, the situation has taken a darker turn as the protests have been hijacked by extremist forces, leading to a wave of violence against religious minorities. Since Hasina’s resignation, there have been alarming reports of attacks on Hindu homes and religious sites across the country.

The Opposition Congress Party has expressed serious concerns about the safety of Indian students and the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

Congress leader KC Venugopal highlighted that the issue has been raised with the Indian government and that the party is closely monitoring the government’s response.

“Yesterday, we already raised concerns about the Indian students and the minorities living in Bangladesh. The government is saying they are looking into it. We are also closely monitoring the actions from the GoI,” Venugopal stated.

Spiritual leader Yog Guru Baba Ramdev also weighed in on the situation, calling for national unity to protect Hindus living in Bangladesh. He urged the Indian government to take decisive action to ensure the safety of Hindus and the protection of their religious places.