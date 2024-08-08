Indian visa processing centres in Bangladesh shut due to ‘unstable situation’

In view of the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, Indian visa processing centres in the neighbouring country have closed until further notice.

“Next application date will be informed through SMS & It is requested to pick up the passport on the next working day,” a notification on the online Visa application portal read.

The development comes a day after India scaled back its diplomatic presence and repatriated non-essential staff and family members from its Dhaka embassy to India.

Bangladesh slipped into a state of turmoil after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and flee the country as thousands of violent protesters marched towards her official residence.

Following her resignation, the Bangladeshi Army announced formation of an interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Yunus, a staunch critic of Hasina, is said to be returning to Dhaka from Paris. He, along with others members of the Interim government will also take oath later today.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hasina will continue to remain in India for sometime. Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the son of Sheikh Hasina, said that his mother has not sought asylum in the UK and will remain in India for the time being.

A day after Hasina arrived in India, the Indian government said that New Delhi will provide all assistance to the former Bangladeshi PM as she plans her next course of action.