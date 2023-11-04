Indian Embassy releases helpline number in wake of Nepal quake

The Indian Embassy in Nepal has released an emergency contact number for Indians requiring assistance in the wake of a massive 6.4-magnitude earthquake which jolted the Himalayan nation on Friday.

“#Alert #Emergency Contact Number for Indians requiring assistance due to the recent earthquake in Nepal:+977-9851316807@MEAIndia,” IndiaInNepal posted on X.

Following the earthquake of 6.4 magnitude, National Center for Seismology (NCS) director O P Mishra said two important factors for the severity of the occurrence in the Himalayan region were the time and structure of buildings in the area.

Advertisement

He said it is not the earthquake that kills people but the kind of structure in the region.

“The intensity in Nepal was very strong, but when it came to Delhi, it was reduced. Intensity is the degree of sitting, but magnitude 6.4 is the content of energy. Earthquake does not kill people, it is the structure that kills people,” Mishra told a news agency.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Saturday arrived in Jajarkot to meet the affected people.

Officials have been asked to deploy ambulances near the helipad of Nepalgunj airport and military barracks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives and damage caused by the earthquake in Nepal. He offered support to Nepal and expressed India’s willingness to extend all possible assistance.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake on the richter scale was recorded at 6.4 and the epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km.

The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in several districts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

The death toll from the strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Nepal has risen to 145 as the rescue operation is going on, government officials said on Saturday.

The shallow quake hit Jajarkot and Rukum West districts at 1.47 pm Friday night, which also injured 140 others, Nepal Police said.