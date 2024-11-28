Indian Coast Guard hosts 22nd NMSAR board meeting, launches SAREX-24

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) hosted the 22nd National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board meeting in Kochi, Kerala, on Thursday. The event also marked the launch of the 11th edition of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-24), scheduled to take place off the Kochi coast on November 29, 2024.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh inaugurated the event and engaged with foreign delegates in attendance. Praising the ICG for its vital role in providing search and rescue (SAR) services across the Indian Search and Rescue Region, he commended their consistent support to the fishing community at sea. Shri Singh also assured the government’s continued assistance in strengthening the ICG’s capabilities.

The meeting was chaired by Director General Paramesh Sivamani, Chairperson of the NMSAR Board. In his address, he emphasised the collective responsibility of safeguarding lives at sea and the importance of efficient SAR operations in enhancing India’s maritime safety framework.

Advertisement

The session also included the presentation of the National SAR Awards for 2023-24, recognising outstanding contributions to maritime safety. The awards were presented in various categories, including the Merchant Vessel Category, which went to MV Singapore Bulker (a Panama-flagged vessel); the Fishing Boat Category, awarded to Indian Fishing Boats Paramita 5, Geeta, and Bahubali; the government-owned SAR Unit Category, which was given to ICG Air Squadron 835 Sqn (CG); and the Ashore Unit Category, which was awarded to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

The event gathered a wide range of stakeholders, including representatives from the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, ISRO, INCOIS, Directorate General of Shipping, Customs, Coastal Police, and other key organisations. Discussions, interactive sessions, and presentations fostered collaboration among these entities, reinforcing efforts to achieve shared maritime safety goals.