Indian Army Vice Chief visits Vietnam to strengthen defence partnership

Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), is on a three-day official visit to Vietnam to bolster defence ties and enhance bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

On the first day of his visit, the VCOAS toured the India Pavilion and other stalls at the Vietnam International Defence Expo (VIDE), showcasing India’s advancements in defence technology and innovation.

He also explored Vietnam’s rich cultural and historical heritage by visiting the Military History Museum and the Temple of Literature in Hanoi. During his visit, he met with Sandeep Arya, India’s Ambassador to Vietnam, to discuss mutual areas of interest and avenues for collaboration.

Lieutenant General Subramani also attended the 80th Anniversary celebrations of the Vietnam People’s Army at the National Convention Centre.

His presence at these events highlights the deep and enduring defence partnership between India and Vietnam, reinforcing their shared commitment to regional peace, stability, and security.